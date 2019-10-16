Royal Bank of Canada Buys 101,142 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1,738.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,506,000 after buying an additional 1,198,851 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after buying an additional 270,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,359,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

