Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other NorthWestern news, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $255,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

