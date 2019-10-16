Rupee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $40,011.00 and $34.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 36,280,400 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.