Sabal Trust CO Acquires 553 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

NYSE:V opened at $178.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.13. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

