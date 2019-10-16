Sabal Trust CO Acquires New Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Linde by 26.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Linde by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 0.5% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Linde stock opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.79 and its 200-day moving average is $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $145.95 and a 12 month high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

