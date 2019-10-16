Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

