Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0004 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $1.12 million and $80,309.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.02177654 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

