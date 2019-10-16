Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 23,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,758. Insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

