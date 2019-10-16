Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on T. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.28.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.