SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €122.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €122.35 ($142.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.16 ($1.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €116.64 ($135.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.41. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

