Savills’ (SVS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Savills stock opened at GBX 911 ($11.90) on Tuesday. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 677.50 ($8.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 873 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 886.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Savills’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Savills news, insider Stacey Cartwright bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £24,681.80 ($32,251.14).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

