Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Lifted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

