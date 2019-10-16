Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Guidant Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,459. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.