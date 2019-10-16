Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,459. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

