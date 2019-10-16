Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

SCHX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 26,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

