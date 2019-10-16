Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:SST)

Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust PLC (LON:SST) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SST stock opened at GBX 991.80 ($12.96) on Wednesday. Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,075 ($14.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,019.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 931. The firm has a market cap of $296.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Co’s Trust

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

