SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.