SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,516 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,051.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

NYSE T traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 12,326,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,069,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.