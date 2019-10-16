SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,158,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 918,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

