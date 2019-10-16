SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 922,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

