SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $852,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,389,000 after buying an additional 1,477,413 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,560,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,236,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,055,000 after buying an additional 549,576 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,921,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,087,000 after buying an additional 406,781 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,425.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 328,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 324,650 shares during the period.

SPSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 27,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

