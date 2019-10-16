SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,159 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after buying an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after buying an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after buying an additional 1,880,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,236. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.