SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 605,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.83. The stock had a trading volume of 685,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,387. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

