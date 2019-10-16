Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

NYSE PPG opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its position in PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.