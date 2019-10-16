Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2019 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.66.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

