Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 10.6% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 15,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.11.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

