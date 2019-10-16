SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after purchasing an additional 172,443 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

