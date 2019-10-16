Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $11.28 on Monday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4,744.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,252 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $651,000.

In other news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $33,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.