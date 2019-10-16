Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ST. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

ST stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $1,248,731.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

