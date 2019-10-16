Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0039 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $772,493.00 and approximately $1,368.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00220330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.01092079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00087123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

