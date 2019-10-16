Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Up 5.9%

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.40, approximately 181,201 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 407,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 504.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 491.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

