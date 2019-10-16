Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.65)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 945 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 954.50 ($12.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 875.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.14.

In other Shaftesbury news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

