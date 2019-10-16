Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $205.24

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $205.24 and traded as low as $145.00. Shore Capital Group shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 4,180 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Shore Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other news, insider Michael van Messel acquired 198,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £268,267.95 ($350,539.59).

Shore Capital Group Company Profile (LON:SGR)

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

