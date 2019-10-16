Short Interest in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Increases By 9.6%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 30th total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 32,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $498,907.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 104,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,738.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 159,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get 2U alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

TWOU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. 741,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,483. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.