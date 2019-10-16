Short Interest in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rises By 8.5%

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 17,500,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,431,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,514 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,804,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 380,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,570. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

