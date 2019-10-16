Short Interest in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Expands By 9.0%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE RCUS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 1,116,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 736.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $119,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.