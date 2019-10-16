Short Interest in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Drops By 13.9%

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 921,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of CAI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. CAI International has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $375.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.72.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). CAI International had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CAI International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

