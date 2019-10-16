Short Interest in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Declines By 8.9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,640,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 45,730,000 shares. Approximately 26.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 84,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

CBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.