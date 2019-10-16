Short Interest in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Rises By 7.5%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 30th total of 9,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital in the second quarter worth about $22,512,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,676,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 66.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,627,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,719 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 51.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,354,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 798,294 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 99,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,397. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

CLNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

