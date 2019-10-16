Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expands By 5.2%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,900 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 819,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $2,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.