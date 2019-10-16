Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Drops By 7.2%

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 585,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $251,298.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,340. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE:CW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.94. 151,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,502. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.