Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Increases By 12.6%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 166.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,599,000 after buying an additional 2,053,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,476,000 after buying an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,357,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,847,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

