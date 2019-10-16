Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Declines By 5.5%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 938,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 628.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Employers by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.19 million. Employers had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

