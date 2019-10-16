Short Interest in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expands By 13.8%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 989,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 30th total of 870,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 14.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Itron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Itron by 145.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

