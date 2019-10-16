Short Interest in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Rises By 5.2%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 126,970,000 shares. Approximately 45.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

In other J C Penney news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,352,128 shares in the company, valued at $797,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,443,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,695.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,830,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,700. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,626 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 16.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 169,140 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Shares of NYSE JCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 53,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521,243. The company has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.56. J C Penney has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J C Penney will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

