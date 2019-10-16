Short Interest in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Drops By 6.7%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 948,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,346,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 64,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.18 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

