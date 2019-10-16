Short Interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Decreases By 10.8%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 30th total of 12,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 429,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $73,000.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.