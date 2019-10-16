Short Interest in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Decreases By 6.1%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $1,731,286.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 544.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $263,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.74. The company had a trading volume of 442,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,016. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $136.83 and a fifty-two week high of $205.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

