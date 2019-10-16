Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Declines By 7.1%

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $109.50. 227,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,998. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.60. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $115.29.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $103,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

