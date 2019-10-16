Short Interest in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Increases By 12.0%

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Shares of SLG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. 957,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,965. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $97.59.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.36%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

